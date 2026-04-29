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Bengaluru wall collapse: PM Modi mourns deaths, announces Rs 2L ex gratia for kin of deceased

Seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when the compound wall of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:08 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 19:08 IST
Bengaluru newsNarendra Modiwall collapse

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