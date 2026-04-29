<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of seven people after the wall of a hospital collapsed in Bengaluru, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.</p>.<p>Seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when the compound wall of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“The mishap due to the collapse of a wall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.</p>.Seven dead as Bengaluru hospital wall collapses after rains, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh, orders probe.<p>“An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Modi said in a post on X. </p>