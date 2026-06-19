Bengaluru: Watch parties surge amid FIFA World Cup fever

<p>It is 10.30 pm on a Sunday night, the television is on, and the pizza has arrived. Seven people have claimed their spots, waiting for the Germany vs Curaçao FIFA Men’s World Cup match to begin. At Pragati Banka’s home on Old Airport Road, there is no fancy setup, just friends who also happen to play football.</p>.<p>With most matches being scheduled at odd hours between 10.30 pm and 7.30 am, football fans have no option but to watch the games at home. Consequently, watch parties have become a common fixture across the city. Some have also invested in projectors to recreate the feeling of catching their favourite teams on the big screen.</p>.<p>“I host watch parties for the <a href="https://deccanhreald.com/tags/world-cup">World Cup</a> and other important games,” says Pragati, founder of Equal Play Collective, a Bengaluru-based sports community. Her house parties are limited to her immediate circle and she is due to host another one on Saturday.</p>.<p><strong>Worth the night’s sleep</strong></p>.<p>Hemanth Balasubramanian, chairman of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club in Bengaluru, has watched two consecutive matches in one night, squeezing in some sleep between them. He shares that club members set up projectors at home for watch parties, with 10 to 15 people gathering overnight. “We’re all working professionals doing it out of passion,” he notes. </p>.<p>Such gatherings have increased since the pandemic, as most venues screening live matches close at 1 am, he observes. The members also open up their homes for important league matches. </p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | From street art in 'Little Brazil' to cherished rituals: Football fever sweeps Bengaluru.<p><strong>Love of hosting</strong></p>.<p>Mahendra (name changed), a resident of Kalyan Nagar, is going all out for his debut this Saturday with a projector, string lights, bean bags, and football-themed flags in his backyard. “The space can accommodate up to 40 people. I have gotten over 30 confirmations via a Google form that I shared on Reddit and WhatsApp groups,” says Mahendra.</p>.<p>Australian consul Andrew Collister, and Deputy Consul General Steven Connolly, have been hosting gatherings at their respective homes for the Australia matches. On the menu are a mix of Australian and Indian snacks such as bacon, eggs, samosas, and Vegemite scrolls. “The guests are both Indians and expats. For foreign residents, these events are a great way to meet people and really feel like a local,” says Andrew.</p>.<p><strong>Beyond the match</strong></p>.<p>Arijit Mitra, who has been a regular at such watch parties, has observed that some guests treat these gatherings as a space to socialise and others have a genuine interest in football. “When these groups meet, there is a transfer of passion,” says Arijit. “At watch parties, I personally enjoy sharing less-known stories about the game.” </p>.<p>Saachi Shetty has lost count of the number of watch parties she has been to. She particularly enjoys watching the World Cup and Champions League matches, and the discussions that follow. “Since most matches are late at night, watching with a group helps me stay awake,” she jokes.</p>