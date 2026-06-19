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Bengaluru: Watch parties surge amid FIFA World Cup fever

With kick-offs scheduled in the wee hours, football fans are finding the best seats in living rooms
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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