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Bengaluru Water Board chief orders desilting, cleaning of manholes as monsoon prepardness

Chairing a monsoon preparedness meeting on Tuesday, the chief instructed officials to identify flood-prone areas across Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruKarnatakarain

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