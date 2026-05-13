Bengaluru Water Board chief orders desilting, cleaning of manholes as monsoon prepardness

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V has directed officials to clean and desilt all manholes in the city within 15 days.</p>.<p>Chairing a monsoon preparedness meeting on Tuesday, Manohar instructed officials to identify flood-prone areas across Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru corporations swing into action as pre-monsoon rain picks up.<p>“It is important to prioritise the desilting of manholes before the monsoon to prevent overflow. We should take all preventive measures to ensure the public is not inconvenienced,” he said.</p>.<p>He also directed officials to personally inspect sewage lines and ensure that rainwater does not enter sewerage pipelines.</p>.<p>The BWSSB will form emergency operation teams under every corporation to respond swiftly during emergencies.</p>