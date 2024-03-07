Bengaluru water crisis: Siddaramaiah govt caps water tanker prices in city

Bengaluru: The state government has finally capped the prices of water tankers in the city. According to an order passed by Bengaluru DC, prices of 12,000-litre water tankers are capped at Rs 1,000 for a distance within five kilometers and at Rs 1,200 for areas between five and ten kilometres.
Similarly, a 6,000-litre water tanker provider cannot charge over Rs 600 for areas within a five-kilometre radius and Rs 750 for areas between five and ten kilometres.
The price range was decided by a technical committee that was constituted to study the on-ground situation.
“The committee has studied in detail the S R rates available with the Public Works Department and also the prices being charged on the ground. Based on their analysis, they have suggested a capping for tanker prices,” the order said.
The order has also specified the rates at which these tankers can be hired by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
Given the acute water shortage the city is witnessing, the BWSSB had proposed to acquire a few private tankers temporarily to supply water to areas that are facing a shortage. The order caps the daily rental prices of 6,000-litre water tankers at Rs 5,200 and rent for 12,000-litre water tankers at Rs 7,100 per day.
The capping comes after multiple complaints that the water tanker suppliers were misusing the situation and overcharging customers. In areas such as Whitefield and Varthur, a 12,000 litre water tanker price had shot up to Rs 3,000.
