Bengaluru water crisis: Siddaramaiah govt caps water tanker prices in city

Bengaluru: The state government has finally capped the prices of water tankers in the city. According to an order passed by Bengaluru DC, prices of 12,000-litre water tankers are capped at Rs 1,000 for a distance within five kilometers and at Rs 1,200 for areas between five and ten kilometres.

Similarly, a 6,000-litre water tanker provider cannot charge over Rs 600 for areas within a five-kilometre radius and Rs 750 for areas between five and ten kilometres.

The price range was decided by a technical committee that was constituted to study the on-ground situation.