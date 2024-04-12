Bengaluru water crisis: Indiranagar residents decry illegal borewell drilling, file complaint

Bengaluru: Amid the water crisis in Bengaluru, residents of Indiranagar have alleged that borewells are being drilled illegally in their areas.
Recently, a borewell was being drilled on a private property on 6th Main opposite Axon Speciality Hospital in the area. When the residents brought that to the attention of the authorities, it was stopped immediately. But the residents are upset that the civic authority revealed their identities to the owners of the private property.
“Illegal drilling of borewells is a regular thing. When we residents complain about it to the police or the water board, our names are let out. We are at a risk of inviting trouble from such owners,” a resident told DH.
The BWSSB had earlier imposed a moratorium on drilling of new borewells in areas served by Cauvery water till the end of May. However, despite the ban, residents complain that drilling continues rampantly.
(Published 11 April 2024, 20:37 IST)