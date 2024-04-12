Bengaluru water crisis: Indiranagar residents decry illegal borewell drilling, file complaint

Bengaluru: Amid the water crisis in Bengaluru, residents of Indiranagar have alleged that borewells are being drilled illegally in their areas.

Recently, a borewell was being drilled on a private property on 6th Main opposite Axon Speciality Hospital in the area. When the residents brought that to the attention of the authorities, it was stopped immediately. But the residents are upset that the civic authority revealed their identities to the owners of the private property.