Bengaluru water crisis: Scarcity worsens, tanker prices surge up to Rs 2,850

Cut-off box - BWSSB to the rescue call 1916 The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is making arrangements to meet the increasing demand BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V said. At present the board has nearly 60 government-run tankers and 60 rented tankers supplying water to areas where there is a shortage. “People can call our helpline (1916) and inform the areas where there is a shortage. Though we cannot fill up their sumps we will ensure our water tankers will provide water to meet their basic needs” Manohar said. However BWSSB tankers cater to only core areas where residents have a Cauvery water supply. Those in 110 villages can contact the BBMP on the same he added.