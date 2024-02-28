Bengaluru water crisis: Scarcity worsens, tanker prices surge up to Rs 2,850

The cost of water supplied by tankers, already on the rise a few weeks ago, continues to set new records weekly.
A survey by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) shows that prices may have crossed Rs 238 for 1,000 litres in some parts of the city, especially where groundwater levels have gone down drastically. This could mean that a 12,000-litre water tanker that once cost less than Rs 1,500 is now priced up to Rs 2,850.
The preliminary results of the survey, conducted in association with opencity.in, a civic tech platform for urban data and Citizen Matters, show that the areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were the most affected.
The rising costs are increasing people’s financial burden. Most of the homes in the 110 villages added to the city limits in 2007 depend on water tankers since they have yet to get Cauvery water connections.
“Since most of the borewells have turned dry, we have no option but to depend on water tankers. Owing to the hefty prices the tankers charge, we now have to shell out over Rs 5,000 every month just on water,” said Shankar K, a resident of Horamavu.
Apartment complexes seem to be the worst hit owing to their high dependency on water tankers. While many apartment complexes manage their water needs partly from the Cauvery water supply provided by the BWSSB and partly from borewells, those on the outskirts entirely depend on borewells and when they fail, tankers are the only solution. The availability of water tankers is also a major concern for apartment dwellers.
“Now, the tanker suppliers also do not accept the request to supply. They prefer to sell water to regular apartment complexes which purchase from them throughout the year. Many suppliers now ask us to get into a long-term contract to supply tankers,” said Vishnu Gattupalli, General Secretary, BAF.
Cut-off box - Survey results
Median prices across the city: Rs 131/ 1000 litres
Lowest reported: Less than Rs 100/1000 litres in Electronics City
Highest reported: Rs 238/1000 litres in RR Nagar and adjacent areas
(Source: BAF)
Cut-off box - BWSSB to the rescue call 1916
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is making arrangements to meet the increasing demand BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V said.
At present the board has nearly 60 government-run tankers and 60 rented tankers supplying water to areas where there is a shortage. “People can call our helpline (1916) and inform the areas where there is a shortage. Though we cannot fill up their sumps we will ensure our water tankers will provide water to meet their basic needs” Manohar said. However BWSSB tankers cater to only core areas where residents have a Cauvery water supply. Those in 110 villages can contact the BBMP on the same he added.
(Published 27 February 2024, 23:21 IST)