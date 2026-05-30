Bengaluru: Water supply disruption in Mysuru Road areas on May 30

<p>Bengaluru: Water supply will be disrupted in areas around Mysuru Road on Saturday, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) undertakes emergency repair work on pipelines under Cauvery Stage II.</p>.<p>According to a BWSSB statement, a leak was detected in a major pipeline carrying 14 MLD of water to Mysuru Road via Southend Circle. Damage to the pipeline has caused water to gush out, prompting immediate repair work to prevent wastage of drinking water.</p>.Water supply disruption in Bengaluru's Whitefield, other areas on February 26.<p>The repair work is scheduled to begin at 9 am on Saturday.</p>.<p>Areas likely to be affected include Kasturba Nagar, Bapujinagar, Shamanna Garden, Manjunath Nagar, Hosaguddadahalli, Haleguddadahalli and Arafat Nagar.</p>