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Bengaluru: Water supply disruption in Mysuru Road areas on May 30

Areas likely to be affected include Kasturba Nagar, Bapujinagar, Shamanna Garden, Manjunath Nagar, Hosaguddadahalli, Haleguddadahalli and Arafat Nagar.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMysuru RoadWater supply disrupted

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