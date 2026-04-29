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Bengaluru weather: Scorching heat turns to thunderstorm in hours, Orange alert issued

Several parts of the city witnessed heavy showers with hailstorm, lightning, and gusty winds, causing slight disruption to normal life.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBengaluru rainsbengaluru weather

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