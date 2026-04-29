<p>Bengaluru, after a long spell of scorching heat and intense summer, finally recieved its first thunderstorms and rain accompanied with hail. </p><p>Several parts of the city witnessed heavy showers with hailstorm, lightning, and gusty winds, causing slight disruption to normal life.</p>.<p>India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted heavy rainfall in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts for the next three days (from April 29 to May 1). The agency has also issued an Orange Alert for the northern and eastern parts of the city, and Yellow Alert for the remaining areas.</p>.<p><strong>Areas impacted by the rains</strong></p><p>Majestic, MG Road, Madiwala, Bommasandra, KR Market, Jayanagar, Bannerghatta Road, Indiranagar, and Yelahanka are the areas which saw some intense rain with hailstorm during afternoon hours of April 29. </p>.<p>Normal life has been impacted in certain areas. Thanks to gusty winds, water entered the offices of Vidhana Soudha. </p>. <p>Metro services too have been impacted briefly. </p>.<p>Parts of city also incidents of tree branches falling.</p>.<p>The rainfall has also led to a significant drop in temperature in Bengaluru, giving residents relief from the scorching heat that had troubled them over the past few days.</p>