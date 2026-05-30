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Bengaluru West City Corporation draws up five-point plan to save Sankey Tank   

The corporation will also assess the gabion structure being constructed to determine whether it has affected water levels.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 22:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSankey Tank

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