Bengaluru West City Corporation draws up five-point plan to save Sankey Tank   

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) has drawn up a five-point action plan to address depleting water levels at Sankey Tank.</p>.<p>After discussions with residents and experts, the BWCC has decided to rope in a wetland expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to oversee work at the tank.</p>.Sankey Tank drying up? Bengaluru residents, experts raise concerns.<p>"We have come up with five actionable points that will be implemented over the next few months. As a first step, soon we will coordinate with IISc and get a wetland expert to assess and work along with us in the development of Sankey Tank," BWCC Commissioner Rajendra KV told DH.</p>.<p>The corporation will also assess the gabion structure being constructed to determine whether it has affected water levels.</p>.<p>"An audit will be conducted and we will see if we have to change the plan or design," Rajendra said.</p>.<p>Experts and citizens who met the commissioner said a surface water fountain would help improve aeration, and the corporation is planning to install three such fountains.</p>.<p>"If the water is churned at the surface level, it will help improve aeration and hence, surface water fountains are a good option for Sankey. I also suggested that the inlet valves to the tank should be checked. Over the years, concretisation of surrounding walls has made it difficult for subsurface water to enter, turning Sankey into a cement bowl. This has to be addressed," said Professor TV Ramachandra.</p>.<p>The corporation will trace and clean the inlet valves and check for silt accumulation. Natural drains will also be desilted before the monsoon.</p>.<p>When residents pointed to the entry of sewage into Sankey Tank, the corporation said it will conduct a water quality check to address the issue.</p>.Bengaluru West City Corporation to auction properties with tax dues on February 21.<p>Citizens and walkers had expressed concern over significant dropping of water levels this summer, but the corporation could not ascertain the extent of depletion as levels had not been marked. Going forward, the corporation will mark the water level at the tank regularly.</p>.<p>DH had reported concerns over the depletion of water levels at Sankey Tank on May 7.</p>