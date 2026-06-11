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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru West City Corporation plans model wards for dog control

The programme aims to achieve 100% Animal Birth Control (ABC) coverage and full anti-rabies vaccination of street dogs in the selected wards.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:21 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:21 IST
Bengalurustray dog

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