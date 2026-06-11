Bengaluru West City Corporation plans model wards for dog control

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) plans to develop four model wards on a pilot basis with zero dog bite cases and no street dog reproduction.</p>.<p>The programme aims to achieve 100% Animal Birth Control (ABC) coverage and full anti-rabies vaccination of street dogs in the selected wards.</p>.<p>BWCC Commissioner Rajendra KV on Wednesday directed officials to launch a special programme and achieve model ward status in the four wards within three months.</p>.<p>According to the BWCC, the model wards will focus on zero street dog bite cases, zero puppies, 100% ABC coverage, 100% anti-rabies vaccination, awareness programmes in schools and resident welfare associations, and 100% licensed meat shops.</p>.Bengaluru West Corporation to auction 61 properties.<p>Rajendra also directed officials to establish pet-friendly parks in four locations during the first phase, one in each Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>The BWCC will also introduce three mobile veterinary clinics or rescue vehicles.</p>.<p>Officials have been instructed to double the capacity of the 100-kennel Sumanahalli ABC centre and expedite construction of a shelter for 500 street dogs at Sajjepalya village.</p>.<p>They were also asked to shut down unauthorised meat shops and ensure proper hygiene at licensed meat shops.</p>