<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) is considering introducing a pay-and-park system on select roads in Basavanagudi to ease traffic congestion and augment revenue.</p>.<p>BWCC Commissioner Rajendra KV on Tuesday directed officials to identify suitable locations and take steps to implement the system.</p>.<p>He said the proposed pay-and-park initiative would help streamline parking, reduce congestion and serve as a revenue source for the corporation.</p>.<p>Apart from this, officials were instructed to remove unauthorised flex boards and banners and to identify and penalise those dumping garbage on roadsides and in vacant plots.</p>.<p>In a statement, the BWCC said, "Directions were also issued to ensure trade licences are granted strictly in accordance with prescribed rules and to take necessary measures to enhance road safety." </p>.<p>Officials were further directed to repair equipment in parks, identify dried or damaged plants and take appropriate remedial action. The commissioner also stressed the need for proper installation and maintenance of streetlights.</p>