Bengaluru West City Corporation plans pay & park system in Basavanagudi

BWCC Commissioner Rajendra KV on Tuesday directed officials to identify suitable locations and take steps to implement the system.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 21:58 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 21:58 IST
Bengaluru newsBasavanagudi

