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Bengaluru: West, North & South corporations push to develop & maintain road, parks, lights

Three more of Bengaluru’s five municipal corporations presented their budgets, allocating a significant chunk of resources for maintaining roads, parks and streetlights.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:20 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:20 IST
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