<p>Bengaluru: Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, along with Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) officials, inspected the ongoing white-topping works in the BNCC jurisdiction.</p>.<p>They instructed officials to ensure quality white-topping work and to complete the project by the end of March.</p>.Govt to white-top 500 more kms in Bengaluru at cost of Rs 4,000 crore: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.<p>The MLA and BNCC Commissioner also inspected the footpaths and directed officials to maintain uniform level pedestrian pathways.</p>.<p>“Issues related to road widening be resolved, lands with relinquishment deeds be taken over by the city corporation, and swift action be taken to proceed with road widening,” a statement by BNCC said.</p>.<p>Wherever road width permits, suitable parking arrangements should be made on either side of the road, officials were directed.</p>