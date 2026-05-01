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Bengaluru: Woman alleges being filmed while bathing, files complaint over fears of online leak

A case has been registered in Mahadevapura police station and police have inspected the spot and launched a probe to trace the suspect.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrime

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