<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old software engineer has alleged that an unidentified person filmed her while she was bathing at her rented home in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Mahadevapura</a>.</p><p>In her complaint, she alleged that she had moved to Garudacharapalya nine months ago and on Wednesday at around 9.30 am she was in the bathroom. </p><p>She was shocked to notice an unknown person recording a video on a mobile phone from a neighbouring building. When she raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape. </p>.Bengaluru minor sexually assaulted; 2 booked for filming act to blackmail victim.<p>Police said the incident has caused severe mental distress to the woman, who is now anxious that the footage could be circulated online, affecting her privacy and dignity. </p><p>A case has been registered in Mahadevapura police station and police have inspected the spot and launched a probe to trace the suspect.</p>