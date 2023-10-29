Bengaluru woman alleges husband shared her private pics online

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman registered a complaint against her husband, alleging that he leaked her private pictures on Instagram.
The woman stated in her complaint that her husband, Shravan Kumar, is an inspector with Delhi Intelligence Bureau. They are in the process of getting a divorce and the matter is in the court.
“Though the case is in the court, he is torturing me mentally by creating a fake profile in my name and uploading my private pictures on it. Through those posts he is defaming my character” she stated in her complaint.
The complainant said that Kumar was in Bengaluru in July this year. During his stay, he allegedly mixed alcohol with a soft drink without her knowledge and made a video while she was drinking it. Later he uploaded the same video on her fake profile to malign her character.
She further added that Kumar has been threatening to take the lives of her and their daughter if she refuses the divorce.