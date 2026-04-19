Bengaluru woman assaulted by father-son duo over alleged affair

<p>Bengaluru: A 37-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a father and son in Vyalikaval on Friday night after she reportedly spoke about an alleged illicit relationship.</p>.<p>Police said the complainant, Devika, who works at a printing press, alleged that at around 10 pm, her neighbours Nagaraj, a real estate broker, and his son Lokesh dragged and assaulted her in front of her family members near her residence.</p>.<p>Devika told police that she had not voluntarily disclosed anything about the alleged relationship involving Lokesh, who is married and has a child, but had responded only when questioned by Lokesh’s wife. Following this, the accused allegedly confronted and attacked her.</p>.Bengaluru: Man accuses wife of sexual harassment, says she forced him for physical relation with friend.<p>Based on her complaint, Vyalikaval police have registered a case and issued notices to the accused for further investigation. Meanwhile, the accused have also filed a counter-complaint alleging that Devika threatened to damage their reputation and abused members of their family.</p>