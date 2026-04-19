Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru woman assaulted by father-son duo over alleged affair

Based on her complaint, Vyalikaval police have registered a case and issued notices to the accused for further investigation.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 01:35 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us