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Bengaluru woman brutally stabbed by her stalker dies in hospital

The deceased, Firdos Banu, was a house help who was attacked by the stalker while returning from work.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:55 IST
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