Bengaluru woman brutally stabbed by her stalker dies in hospital

<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old married woman was brutally stabbed by her stalker for allegedly refusing his advances and left to die in public in West <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-serial-wedding-thief-arrested-rs-42-lakh-loot-recovered-3937047">Bengaluru</a>, police officials said on Friday. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. </p><p>The deceased, Firdos Banu, was a house help from Gangondanahalli. Police have arrested Hafiz, 34, an unmarried mechanic from Gangondanahalli, on charges of murder. </p><p>According to the police, on the afternoon of March 19, Banu, who was returning home from work, was waylaid by the accused Hafiz behind a school on 1st Cross, 1st Main, Gangondanahalli. </p><p>Her family members, who were alerted, reached the spot to find Firdos mortally wounded and profusely bleeding. Locals told them that she was stabbed by Hafiz, the police said. </p><p>Firdos was taken to a hospital and she succumbed in the evening, the FIR noted. The Chandra Layout police registered a case under BNS Section 103 (murder) and launched an investigation. </p>.Man stabs ex-wife to death after her remarriage in Hyderabad .<p>According to the FIR, the woman married Altaf Pasha 15 years ago. Pasha, who was a resident of Gangondanahalli, worked as an autorickshaw driver. Firdos is survived by her husband and three minor sons. </p><p>It is alleged that Hafiz used to stalk Firdos regularly when she used to go to work and return. The FIR noted that Hafiz used to ask her to "love him and cooperate with him".</p><p>Despite multiple refusals by Firdos, Hafiz never heeded any warnings and continued to harass her, which ended in him violently stabbing the woman and killing her.</p>