Bengaluru woman claims rowdy-sheeter in jail demanded money using morphed pics of her married daughter

Bengaluru: A friend of a rowdy sheeter allegedly dialled a 44-year-old woman, claiming he had nude pictures of her married daughter and demanded money. He even threatened to share them with her son-in-law. The suspect is reportedly known to the family and lives in the vicinity of their home.
The woman, a resident of Chikkabommasandra in Yelahanka New Town, alleged that one Karthik, a friend of a rowdy sheeter named Manoj alias Kencha, made a WhatsApp call to her on February 9. She claimed that Karthik demanded Rs 5 lakh in Kencha’s name, asserting he possessed nude pictures of her daughter and threatened to share them with her son-in-law if she refused to pay.
When she ignored the call, Karthik contacted her again on February 12, and this time Kencha himself spoke to her. However, there is a catch: Kencha has been lodged in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara since August 2023.
The woman alleged that Kencha and Karthik repeatedly dialled her on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, abusing her. She told the police that they also called her daughter with similar demands, causing mental harassment to both of them.
After Manoj himself called the woman, she filed a complaint with the police, who registered an FIR under IPC Section 384 (extortion) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act (IT).
Woman paid Rs 40,000
The complainant informed the police that she had received a morphed nude picture of her daughter on WhatsApp from Kencha in August 2023, just before his arrest by the police. When she immediately contacted Kencha, he reportedly demanded Rs 40,000 from her, threatening that he had more such pictures and would send them to her daughter’s husband if she refused to pay.
The woman claimed that she then made two transactions of Rs 20,000 each to two different numbers, fearing Kencha’s further actions. She claimed that Kencha had also contacted her daughter and tortured her.
Case transferred to CCB
The case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) due to
its severity. According to sources, CCB is likely to obtain custody of Kencha through a body warrant.