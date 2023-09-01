Home
Bengaluru woman dies after being run over by truck

The victim has been identified as Narayanamma. She was riding with her husband Mariappa on a scooter.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 23:20 IST

A 65-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Devanahalli in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Narayanamma. She was riding with her husband Mariappa on a scooter. The couple was on their way back from a relative’s funeral to their home in Singahalli around 5.30 pm when a tipper truck crashed into them near Rani Circle in Devanahalli.

Mariappa fell on the left side of the scooter while his wife fell to the right. She was caught under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. 

Devanahalli traffic police have detained the truck driver and seized both the truck and the scooter. 

(Published 31 August 2023, 23:20 IST)
