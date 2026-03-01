<p>Bengaluru: Distressed over an astrologer’s prediction about her lover’s “short lifespan”, a 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in Bagalagunte on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Vidya Jyothi, a resident of MEI Layout. She had completed an MBA a few years ago and was working in a private company on Hosur Road.</p>.After husband dies in gas leak, Bengaluru woman dies by suicide.<p>A senior police officer said that Jyothi was in love with a youth who hails from Kodagu, and her family initially opposed the relationship as he belonged to a different caste.</p>.<p>As she was deeply attached to her lover, she decided to marry him. To proceed further, her family decided to match their horoscopes and recently met an astrologer, who predicted that her life partner had a “short lifespan” and advised Jyothi to perform special rituals for nine days.</p>.<p>As per the astrologer’s advice, she had completed eight days, and on Friday the family was supposed to offer a ‘thali’ along with a silk saree to the Goddess to conclude the rituals.</p>.<p>After lunch, Jyothi went to her room and locked herself inside. As she did not come out for a long time, her father, Umesh, went to call her to visit the astrologer and repeatedly knocked on the door. When there was no response, the family broke open the door and found her hanging. No death note has been found, and the police suspect that she may have taken this extreme step upset over the astrologer’s prediction about her future, police said.</p>