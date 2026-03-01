Menu
Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman dies by suicide after astrologer predicts lover’s short lifespan

The woman had completed an MBA a few years ago and was working in a private company on Hosur Road.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 22:55 IST
Published 28 February 2026, 22:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

