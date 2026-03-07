<p>A 27-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> woman reportedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide after an argument with her husband over serving three-day-old sambar.</p><p>The woman, identified as Kavya, had been married to Rangaswamy for five years and had a four-year-old child. Kavya had prepared <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sambar">sambar</a> for dinner three days ago and had been reheating and serving the same dish to her husband for lunch and dinner, according to reports.</p>.Bengaluru woman kills self after domestic dispute.<p>Angered by this, her husband had a fight with her on Thursday. Her husband allegedly verbally abused her and tried to assault her, reports said.</p><p>Following this, Kavya consumed a pesticide that was intended for agricultural use. As she began vomiting, her family rushed her to the hospital; however, she died on the way, the police said.</p><p>Her body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter was underway.</p>