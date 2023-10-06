Bengaluru woman found dead; husband accused of dowry harassment, murder

The mother of a woman who was found dead in Yelahanka New Town has accused her daughter's husband of harassing her over a site and staging her death as a suicide.
The victim, Rekha, was found dead on Wednesday evening under the Yelahanka New Town police station limits, police said.
An investigating officer told the DH that Rekha (23) and Santhosh, 28, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, got married last year.
In her complaint, Rekha’s mother Abhirami claimed that she had given Santhosh cash and gold ornaments during the wedding.
Abhirami alleged that Santhosh and his family were pestering Rekha over a plot of land and assaulted and harassed her mentally. “Due to their greed over a site, Santhosh and his family physically harassed my daughter, murdered her and portrayed it to be a suicide.”
Santhosh, however, had a different story to tell the police.
According to the officer, Santhosh said that he and Rekha had an argument on Wednesday. After a while, he found their room locked.
"He peeped through the window and saw Rekha trying to hang herself to the ceiling fan using a saree. He broke open the door using a metal rod,” the officer said. "Santhosh said he took her to the hospital immediately, where the doctors declared her dead."
The body has been sent for autopsy and the report is awaited. A case has been registered under IPC sections 304B (dowry death), 302 (punishment for murder), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).