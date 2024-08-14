Bengaluru: Woman found dead; police suspect husband of murder

A woman was found murdered on Wednesday in western Bengaluru, police officials said. Investigators suspect the deceased Gauri’s husband Nagesh to be behind the crime.
According to the police, the deceased body was found by a passerby on a road near Jattiganahalli near Kengeri at around 10:25 am. He then informed the police control room.
The woman’s body had stab wounds near the neck, which led the investigators to believe it was a case of murder.
During the initial probe, police found that the couple were married seven to eight years ago, had domestic disputes and fought regularly.
“Nearly six years, ago Nagesh moved his wife to a different place and lived alone,” a police officer said. “Three days ago he brought her back to his house in the city. They began quarrelling again.”
Police suspect that at around 7 pm on Tuesday, Nagesh took Gauri to the deserted road and murdered her. Kengeri police have registered a murder case and a team led by a police sub-inspector (PSI) has been formed to trace the suspect.
Published 14 August 2024, 16:30 IST