Bengaluru: Woman found dead; police suspect husband of murder

A woman was found murdered on Wednesday in western Bengaluru, police officials said. Investigators suspect the deceased Gauri’s husband Nagesh to be behind the crime.

According to the police, the deceased body was found by a passerby on a road near Jattiganahalli near Kengeri at around 10:25 am. He then informed the police control room.

The woman’s body had stab wounds near the neck, which led the investigators to believe it was a case of murder.