Bengaluru woman kills self after domestic dispute

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS</p>.<p>A 35-year-old woman died by suicide following a domestic dispute in north Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Sushma, lived near Soladevanahalli.</p>.<p>Police said she had earlier worked at a prominent IT company in the city, but was a homemaker at the time of her death.</p>.<p>She married Puneeth Kumar five years ago and the couple has a four-year-old son.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed frequent quarrels between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana. Despite living in the same house, they allegedly cooked separately, police said. Tension reportedly rose after Kalpana law objected to Sushma's cooking.</p>.<p>Police said Sushma was found hanging in her room upstairs on Monday morning while her husband and mother-in-law were in another room.</p>.<p>Police registered a case over allegations of dowry harassment and took the husband into custody. Further probe is underway.</p>