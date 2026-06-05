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Bengaluru: Woman, lover arrested for killing husband, burying body near lake

The deceased 25-year-old Abhijit Pandit, a native of West Bengal and working as a security guard, got married to 21-year-old Archana Chauhan three years ago after they fell in love.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 22:48 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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