Bengaluru: Woman, lover arrested for killing husband, burying body near lake

<p>Bengaluru: A woman and her lover have been arrested by the Rajanukunte police for killing her husband and burying his body near a lake in Linganahalli in the city outskirts.</p>.<p>The deceased 25-year-old Abhijit Pandit, a native of West Bengal and working as a security guard, got married to 21-year-old Archana Chauhan three years ago after they fell in love.</p>.<p>But they fought frequently after Abhijit learnt about Archana’s relationship with 26-year-old security guard, Parul Pal.</p>.Bengaluru: Three arrested after video shows youths brandishing machetes.<p>On May 27, the day the murder took place, Archana lodged a missing person complaint with the Rajanukunte police. She claimed that Abhijit was missing for a week.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police questioned Pal, who confessed to the crime. He told the police that two of his friends had consumed alcohol with Abhijit and strangled him with a rope. Archana was aware of the plot and supported Pal. After the murder, the accused buried the body near Linganahalli.</p>.<p>Based on the information revealed by Pal, police recovered Abhijit’s decomposed body and sent it for post-mortem. Two more accused are still at large, police said.</p>