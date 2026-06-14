Bengaluru: Woman run over by school bus in Whitefield

<p>A woman was killed after falling off her two-wheeler and being run over by a school bus in the Whitefield traffic police limits on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Kanta. According to the police, she was taking her daughter, Neha, to college when the accident occurred while they were travelling towards Siddapura from Marathahalli.</p>.Private bus catches fire at Hulikal Ghat, passengers unhurt .<p>Heavy rain on Friday night had left the stretch waterlogged, concealing potholes. Kanta’s scooter allegedly hit a pothole and skidded, throwing both mother and daughter onto the road. A school bus travelling behind them then ran over Kanta.</p>.<p>Local residents rushed to her aid, but she died on the spot due to severe injuries. Neha escaped with minor injuries.</p>