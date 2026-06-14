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Bengaluru: Woman run over by school bus in Whitefield

According to the police, she was taking her daughter, Neha, to college when the accident
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

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