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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru woman stabbed to death after refusing to marry boyfriend who had criminal record

He was named in robbery and attempted murder cases earlier.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 07:39 IST
BengaluruCrimemurderstabbed

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