Bengaluru woman stabbed to death after refusing to marry boyfriend who had criminal record

<p>Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him following an argument in Mahalakshmi Layout, North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>, on Sunday night<br><br>Police arrested the suspect, Rajeev (24), a resident of Laggere, shortly afterwards. He had been in a relationship with the deceased, Anjali (23), a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in KP Agrahara, for the past four years. The two got acquainted while working at a car showroom. <br><br>While both families were aware of the relationship, Anjali's parents had opposed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marriages">marriage </a>after learning about Rajeev's alleged criminal antecedents. He was named in robbery and attempted murder cases earlier. </p>.Former boyfriend held for stabbing woman 2 hours after breakup in Maharashtra's Palghar district.<p>Police said Rajeev had repeatedly tried to persuade Anjali and her family to agree to their marriage, but his efforts did not succeed. In recent weeks, Anjali had reportedly given in to pressure from her parents and begun distancing herself from him. She had also stopped responding to his phone calls and messages, investigators said.<br><br>On Sunday evening, Rajeev asked Anjali to meet him for dinner. During the meeting, he once again raised the issue of marriage. The discussion soon turned into a heated argument after Anjali reiterated that she would not marry him.<br><br>Enraged over her refusal, Rajeev allegedly took Anjali to an isolated stretch on Pipeline Road near KP Agrahara around 9.30 pm. He repeatedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her in the neck even she tried to escape from him by running. He chased her down and attacked her before escaping from the spot. Passersby, who noticed her lying on the roadside, rushed her to hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. The body was shifted for the post-mortem.<br><br>Mahalakshmi Layout police inspected the crime scene, and based on technical evidence, tracked Rajeev down.</p>