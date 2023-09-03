Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries after motorbike mishap

A 67-year-old pedestrian succumbed to her injuries four days after being struck by a reckless motorcyclist on Kurubarahalli main road in Bengaluru.
According to the Vijayanagar traffic police, the victim, Jayamma, was taking a walk with her husband, Narasimha Murthy, 71, on Tuesday morning. The couple was crossing the road opposite a furniture store at around 5:10 am when an unidentified motorcyclist, travelling from Shankara Mutt, collided with them, causing both to fall.
Murthy sustained injuries to his left thigh, while his wife suffered severe head injuries, leading to loss of consciousness. Local residents rushed the couple to a private hospital in Yeshwanthpur, where Jayamma was receiving medical treatment. Jayamma passed away on Saturday morning.
Police have registered a case against the motorcyclist.