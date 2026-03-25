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Bengaluru: Woman's body found in garbage pile, Kengeri police arrest auto driver

The body was sent for autopsy, and Kempamma’s family was informed of her death.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakabengaluru crimeKengeri

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