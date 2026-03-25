<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kengeri">Kengeri</a> police, who were investigating after a body of a woman was found in a heap of trash behind a bus station in west <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, have found that an autorickshaw had knocked her down. </p><p>Police have arrested Basavegowda (50), an autorickshaw driver from Laggere. </p><p>According to the police, at around 12.30 am on Monday, the deceased Kempamma (50), was near Kengeri Upanagara after a train journey from her hometown in Mandya. </p><p>Basavegowda, who was in his autorickshaw, knocked her down. Panicked, he took her to a nearby hospital. </p>.Bengaluru commuters hit by steep auto fares during festive weekend.<p>The doctors there told Basavegowda to take Kempamma to the speciality hospital. On the way, Basavegowda realised that Kempamma had succumbed. </p><p>Fearing repercussions, he disposed of her body behind a bus stop in Mylasandra. On Monday morning, some passersby found the body and alerted the police. The body was sent for autopsy, and Kempamma’s family was informed of her death. </p><p>Investigators analysed CCTV footage and gathered other technical evidence, then zeroed in on Basavegodwa.</p>