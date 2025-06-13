Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman's enquiries lead to solving of hubby’s 'unnatural death' case

On May 10, a highly decomposed body was found in a stormwater drain near Varthur.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 22:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 22:12 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us