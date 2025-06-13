Bengaluru: Woman's enquiries lead to solving of hubby’s 'unnatural death' case in

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police cracked a two-month-old murder case, initially considered an unnatural death, with the arrest of the victim's cousin.</p>.<p>On May 10, a highly decomposed body was found in a stormwater drain near Varthur.</p>.<p>Sushma Gurang, a resident of the same area, identified the body as that of her husband, Vikas Bahaddur Bista, who had been missing for 10 days.</p>.Serial burglar arrested; gold, bikes & car recovered in Bengaluru.<p>While the body was sent for postmortem, the police registered an unnatural death report, terming the incident "death under suspicious circumstances". They awaited the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death or the nature of injuries.</p>.<p>Sushma, however, harboured suspicions and continued to enquire about her husband's activities before his death from his friends. Investigators stated that Bista occasionally left for work for 10 to 15 days, then returned home. Sushma believed he had gone to work and expected his return, so she did not file a complaint initially.</p>.<p>On June 10, Sushma filed a police complaint against Bista's cousin, Vikas Bahaddur, after her friend informed her that Vikas had confessed to killing Bista in a fit of rage.</p>.<p>"On June 9, Sushma was informed about the confession, and she filed a complaint the next day," an investigator in the case told DH, adding that they arrested Vikas, 25, on June 11 from his house in Varthur.</p>.<p>The police stated that in the first week of May, Bista and Vikas were drinking at their house when Bista assaulted his wife. Vikas intervened and reprimanded Bista. Subsequently, they resumed drinking while Sushma went to sleep.</p>.<p>A few hours later, Bista and Vikas fought again over the same issue. Vikas then assaulted him with a rod and disposed of his cousin’s body in the drain. Sushma thought her husband had gone to work and did not file a complaint.</p>.<p>When Bista’s body was discovered, she felt something was amiss and began her inquiries, which ultimately led to the resolution of the case.</p>