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Bengaluru: Women-led firms get digital boost

Under Hitachi Rail’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, thousands of women entrepreneurs across 10 associations will be trained in digital marketing to scale their businesses and access wider markets.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 20:13 IST
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