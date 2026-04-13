<p>Bengaluru: The UBUNTU Consortium has partnered with Hitachi Rail to roll out a digital growth initiative to strengthen women-led enterprises in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Under Hitachi Rail’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, thousands of women entrepreneurs across 10 associations will be trained in digital marketing to scale their businesses and access wider markets.</p>.<p>The partnership was formalised through an MoU exchange led by Head of Hitachi Rail India Manoj Kumar Krishnappa at the UBUNTU Consortium office in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>UBUNTU Founder-President and former Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha said the collaboration would open avenues for skill development, supply chain integration, and business opportunities, particularly in infrastructure and allied sectors.</p>.<p>She said the initiative aims to enable women-led enterprises to participate in large-scale projects and global value chains.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, 10 training programmes have been conducted across Bengaluru, Chintamani, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Hospet, Chitradurga, and Mandya.</p>