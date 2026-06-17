Bengaluru women recount misogynistic dates

<p>The raging controversy around the Rs 370 biryani ‘joke’ by Himanshu Jangra not only highlights a sense of entitlement but also deeper issues around consent, sexism, and safety in dating culture. Although Himanshu later said he had improvised parts of his dating story, he had initially described coercing and touching the woman without her consent.</p>.<p>Women in Bengaluru, in their early and late 20s, recount similar dating experiences that were marked by misogyny, coercion, and situations that left them feeling unsafe.</p>.<p>Nisha* recalls a date where the man repeatedly insisted on paying the bill despite her objections. “I’m a man. I need to pay,” he told her. Later, when she refused to kiss him, he became aggressive. He accused her of using him for a free meal and called her a “woke whore”.</p>.<p>Maya* met a man she had known as a friend after the two bonded over anime. At his home, he suggested playing a sexualised version of ‘Truth or Dare’ and continued pushing increasingly intimate dares even after she expressed discomfort. “I felt trapped and pressured into getting physical,” she says. She also recalls multiple dates where men insisted on paying the bill and then used alcohol as an excuse to move closer, grope, or kiss her without consent.</p>.<p>Several women said that when caught off guard in such situations, they felt too scared or froze in the moment to protest or escape, even in public spaces.</p>.<p>Misogyny takes many forms. Tanya* recalls a date where a man spoke about the “male loneliness epidemic” and blamed it on independent women. “He said society would be ‘balanced’ if women stopped working,” she recalls. When she refused to go to his place, he demanded that she pay the full bill. On another occasion, a man immediately sent her a request to split the bill after she declined intimacy.</p>.<p>Priya*, who previously used dating apps to look for a marriage partner, says she frequently came across profiles of men seeking women who were “submissive” and “breedable”. She said many others wanted wives who would be financially dependent on them or willing to give up their careers.</p>.<p>Aditi* says a man she was dating asked her to download a tracking app after their very first date so he could know where she was “all the time”. He also told her that women should not work, though he would “allow” her to.</p>.<p><em>(Names changed to protect identity.)</em></p>