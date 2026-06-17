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Bengaluru women recount misogynistic dates

They say the ‘Rs 370 biryani’ row highlights broader patterns of entitlement, sexism and disregard for consent
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:56 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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