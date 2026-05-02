<p>Bengaluru: Work has commenced on the long-pending Banashankari skywalk project, after nearly seven years of inspections, coupled with persistent demand from the citizens. The skywalk, once completed, will connect the Banashankari Metro Station, BMTC bus stand and the TTMC, markedly improving pedestrian safety at a junction frequented by more than 50,000 commuters. </p>.<p>The circular skywalk, slated to be 280 metres long and six metres wide, is envisioned as a seamless pedestrian artery. Costing Rs 40 to Rs 45 crore, fully funded by the corporation, the skywalk will feature lifts, resting pods, and landscaping, ensuring that commuters, particularly senior citizens and students no longer have to dodge high-speed traffic at one of the city’s most congested junctions.</p>.Bengaluru man arrested for blackmailing woman for ‘sexual favours’.<p>Identifying the urgent need for a pedestrian skywalk connecting the metro station and BMTC terminal, the project was first proposed in November 2019 . The plan underwent several design changes. By January 2022, BMRCL had proposed the current circular design. However, despite the design being ready, progress on the project stalled at the administrative level. </p>.<p>Welcoming the commencement of work on the skywalk, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, however, pointed to the cost delay had exacted on the project. “This project was ready on paper years ago but took far too long to move to execution. We must show far greater urgency in developing Bengaluru’s infrastructure,” he said.</p>