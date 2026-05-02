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Bengaluru: Work finally begins on BSK skywalk

The skywalk, once completed, will connect the Banashankari Metro Station, BMTC bus stand and the TTMC, markedly improving pedestrian safety at a junction frequented by more than 50,000 commuters.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruBanashankari

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