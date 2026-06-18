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Bengaluru: Worker dies after falling from 4th floor at construction site; contractor booked

Police said he lost balance and fell, sustaining grievous injuries. Other workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed despite medical treatment.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:56 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 19:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDeath

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