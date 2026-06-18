Bengaluru: Worker dies after falling from 4th floor at construction site; contractor booked

<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old labourer from Bihar died after accidentally falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rt-nagar">RT Nagar </a>on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Raj Kumar, had come to the city for work a few months ago and was employed as a construction labourer.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at 7.30 am in Chamundi Nagar.</p>.Teen killed, worker injured in compound wall collapse during construction work in Bengaluru.<p>Police said he lost balance and fell, sustaining grievous injuries. Other workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed despite medical treatment.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case of negligence against the building contractor and site supervisor based on a complaint from the victim's family. The investigation is on.</p>