Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Worker dies of electrocution during Namma Metro lighting work near Trinity Station

BMRCL said the labourer came into contact with an electric source during earth pit excavation work, resulting in an electric shock.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 14:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroshockTrinity Station

Follow us on :

Follow Us