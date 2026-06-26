Bengaluru: Worker dies of electrocution during Namma Metro lighting work near Trinity Station

<p>Bengaluru: A contract labourer engaged in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro </a>pillar lighting works died after suffering an electric shock while carrying out excavation work near Trinity Metro Station on Thursday afternoon.<br><br>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a>, the accident occurred at around 3.52 pm near Pillar No 153 outside Trinity Metro Station. The deceased was employed by M R Electricals, the contractor executing pillar lighting works for the Metro project.</p>.Bengaluru: Goods auto drivers protest against logistics platform Porter.<p>BMRCL said the labourer came into contact with an electric source during earth pit excavation work, resulting in an electric shock.<br><br>The injured worker was immediately rushed to the Emergency Ward of St. Philomena's Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.</p>.School van driver booked after children fall from moving vehicle in Bengaluru's K R Puram.<p>The exact cause of the incident is yet to be established. BMRCL said the circumstances leading to the electrocution are being investigated by the concerned authorities, and further details will be shared once the inquiry is completed.</p>