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Bengaluru: Wrong-way ride ends in tragedy as techie thrown off Marathahalli bridge

Police said the car driver was allegedly drunk and drove at a high speed.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 22:40 IST
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The two-wheeler involved in the accident.

The two-wheeler involved in the accident.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 04 June 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMarathahalli

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