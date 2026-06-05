Bengaluru: Wrong-way ride ends in tragedy as techie thrown off Marathahalli bridge

<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old software engineer died and her colleague sustained serious injuries after the bike they were riding on collided head-on with a car in the HAL Traffic Police Station limits in the early hours of Thursday.</p>.<p>Police said the car driver was allegedly drunk and drove at a high speed.</p>.Driver panics during U-turn, car crashes into divider in Bengaluru's Hennur .<p>The deceased 26-year-old Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) resident Krishnashree, who worked for a software company, was staying at a PG accommodation in Marathahalli’s Ashwathnagar. </p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Krishnashree was riding pillion with Avinash, hailing from Hassan. Their motorcycle was going against one-way traffic on the Marathahalli bridge when the speeding car coming in the opposite direction hit them at 2.15 am.</p>.<p>Krishnashree was thrown off the bike. She flew off the bridge and fell on the service road 15 feet below. She was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the car driver Suresh, who is also a software engineer, was detained. Police said he was under the influence of alcohol and was driving at a high speed during the accident.</p>.<p>The HAL Traffic Police registered a case for rash and negligent driving under the influence of alcohol against Suresh, who was produced before a magistrate. Police also booked Avinash for riding the motorbike in the wrong direction.</p>.<p>Police handed over Krishnashree’s body to her family after post-mortem. Further investigation is on.</p>