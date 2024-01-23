JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Youth Congress workers hold torch rally to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed DGP to register a case against the MP for allegedly provoking a crowd to break barricades.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 14:02 IST

Karnataka Youth Congress workers held a torch rally protest march from Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru against the alleged attack on senior leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was fraught with confrontation between the Congress and Assam government on Tuesday, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against the MP for allegedly provoking a crowd to break barricades.

The barricades were erected along a highway to prevent Congress leaders and supporters taking part in the Yatra from entering the main thoroughfares of Guwahati, the largest city of the northeastern state.

More to follow..

(Published 23 January 2024, 14:02 IST)
