Bengaluru: Youth Congress workers hold torch rally to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Youth Congress workers held a torch rally protest march from Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru against the alleged attack on senior leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Earlier in the day, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was fraught with confrontation between the Congress and Assam government on Tuesday, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against the MP for allegedly provoking a crowd to break barricades.