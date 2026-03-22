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Bengaluru's air pollution dipped by 4% between 2020 & 2025

The government claimed that the 44-point action plan that has been implemented to tackle air pollution since May 2019 has shown results and hence pollution levels have remained lower.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 23:16 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 23:16 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAir Pollution

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