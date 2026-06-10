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Bengaluru’s backyard mango economy: How sharing fruit outlasts the instant-delivery boom

Beyond quick commerce apps and neighborly leaf feuds, Bengalureans are keeping a sweet tradition alive — trading backyard mangoes for community connection.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:11 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:11 IST
BengaluruMetrolifeMangofruitsPremium

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