<p>Following criticism over the poor upkeep of Bannerghatta Main Road, senior officials of the Bengaluru South City Corporation inspected the road between Hosur Road and Koli Farm Junction.</p>.<p>The corporation will start asphalting the road, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) having already deposited Rs 12.50 crore for the work.</p>.Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake.<p>Until the detailed project report (DPR) for the comprehensive development of the road is ready, Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh promised to resurface the damaged sections on a temporary basis.</p>.<p>He said work on the 3.65-km stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Koli Farm is already underway at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore, funded under the Chief Minister's Institutional Development Programme. Work is also underway on a 2.2-km stretch from Brigade Millennium Apartment in Puttenahalli to BK Circle.</p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> had reported on the poor condition of the road recently.</p>.<p>During the inspection, the commissioner also reviewed plans for an underpass and a flyover at Vega City Mall to make the junction signal-free. The DPR is yet to be prepared.</p>.<p>Senior officials also inspected the drainage and the road in front of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Bannerghatta Main Road.</p>.<p>The team inspected corporation-owned land next to Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Main Road. There was a suggestion to use the land for corporation offices, parking facilities, and a commercial building to generate revenue for the civic body.</p>.<p>BS Prahlad, Technical Director of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd, Chief Engineers of the South Corporation Basavaraj Kabade and KV Ravi, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.</p>