Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bannerghatta Road to get temporary repairs; full overhaul on the cards

Until the detailed project report (DPR) for the comprehensive development of the road is ready, Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh promised to resurface the damaged sections on a temporary basis.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbannerghatta road

Follow us on :

Follow Us