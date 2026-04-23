<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru#google_vignette">Bengaluru</a> South City Corporation on Wednesday said full asphalting of Bannerghatta Road has not been taken up, citing ongoing BWSSB works.</p>.<p>The clarification follows reports alleging poor repair work.</p>.<p>"The BWSSB laid sewage pipelines on Bannerghatta Main Road. As the road surface was damaged, it had restored approximately one km of the stretch between Kalyani Choultry and the IIMB metro station,” the corporation said.</p>.Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Road re-laying begins after months of complaints.<p>It said Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has begun plans for comprehensive development of Bannerghatta Road from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hosur-road">Hosur Road</a> to Kalena Agrahara Junction.</p>.<p>"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this is currently being prepared,” it added.</p>