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Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road yet to see full repair work

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has begun plans for comprehensive development of Bannerghatta Road from Hosur Road to Kalena Agrahara Junction.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:56 IST
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