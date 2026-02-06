Bengaluru's BSWML to spend Rs 6.3 crore on exposure visits for staff

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) will spend Rs 6.3 crore on exposure visits for civic workers and senior officials as part of its capacity-building programme.</p>.<p>While it may not consist of overseas visits, the programme will cover Indore, Visakhapatnam and Mysuru.</p>.<p>On Thursday, BSWML floated tenders seeking two separate services: one for civic workers with an estimated cost of Rs 4.89 crore and another valued at Rs 1.40 crore for similar visits meant for executives and technical officials.</p>.BSWML authorises single private firm to collect bulk waste in Bengaluru North and East.<p>Officials said the initiative was aimed at enhancing skills and operational knowledge through structured exposure programmes.</p>.<p>"The visits will help sanitation workers and officials to observe waste management practices in other cities, including advanced segregation, processing and disposal systems,” a senior officer said.</p>