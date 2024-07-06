Bengaluru’s climate plan takes off amid familiar challenges

In its first move to streamline inter-agency channels, BBMP has constituted a climate action cell with representation of relevant stakeholder departments. Shrimoyee Bhattacharya, programme head – urban development, in WRI India’s Sustainable Cities and Transport programme, sees the cell as an important step toward building an institutional apparatus for coordinating the planned actions and evaluating their progress.

“BCAP is not a completely new, stand-alone exercise. It builds on existing resources and plans. The cell is studying programmes and projects conceived separately by multiple agencies to understand their alignment with Bengaluru’s climate goals. These discussions with stakeholders help us with a sense of the starting point; they tell us where we are, to be further able to inform existing practices and resource allocations with the knowledge and evidence coming from BCAP,” she says.

Working with a GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions inventory from a 2019 baseline, BCAP keeps its goals aligned with strategies adopted in the National Action Plan for Climate Change and the Karnataka State Action Plan for Climate Change. Under the plan, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare is set to develop a city-level comprehensive health action plan for 2025-35, to tackle health risks posed by air pollution.

Budgeting is key

Multiple funding sources have been identified for the projects including national schemes, loans, green energy grants, Public Private Partnerships, Corporate Social Responsibility partnerships, budgetary allocations by the state government and BBMP, and budgets available with the implementing agencies. The National Clean Air Programme is set to back a host of actions in the air quality and transportation sectors, including a clean fuel transition plan with 2040 as the horizon year.

BCAP will still require additional funding which could be sourced through climate budgeting for the city, on the lines of Mumbai. In June, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allocated 32% of its capital expenditure budget for 2024-25 (about Rs 10,225 crore) to climate-themed programmes, a first for Indian cities. Bengaluru and Mumbai are part of C40, a global network of around 100 cities with a stated commitment to fight the climate crisis. BCAP was set in motion to further Bengaluru’s commitment to C40’s leadership standards.

Shrimoyee says it is important to understand that BCAP is owned by the city corporation. It is not merely a research document; it tries to translate science into policy and actionables. It is also indicative of a larger shift where city governments are taking the lead, informed by local indicators, and not only by global conversations around climate change. The shifts in a city’s non-motorised and public transport mode-share, for instance, are an indicator that could help transport and urban planning agencies decide on how best to align their programmes with climate action, as the transport sector is the second largest contributor to GHG emissions in Bengaluru.

BCAP envisions a blue-green policy with guidelines for streets and public spaces, eco-mobility and recreation networks, and sustainable drainage systems. The plan targets an increase in the city’s green cover and permeable surfaces to 40% by 2040, to tackle flood- and heat-related disaster risk reduction.

The climate targets in BCAP do not have legal backing but wherever applicable, the actions have been aligned with existing legal provisions. Shubha Ramachandran, water sustainability consultant, believes that the plan comes with a built-in advantage: it is the first consolidated, cross-sector climate action document for Bengaluru executed by the government. She sees in the plan an intent to adopt new strategies for sustainable water management. “There appears to be a larger focus on nature-based solutions. The plan also talks about ways to reuse wastewater. These action tracks, coming from the government, are new and can have a substantial impact,” she says.