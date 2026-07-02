Bengaluru's Cooke Town shows how RWAs can beat garbage menace

<p>Bengaluru: A consistent effort by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rwa">Residents' Welfare Association (RWA)</a> in Cooke Town has silently changed the area for good.</p>.<p>Over the last year, residents have seen many black spots vanish and better <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/solid-waste-management">solid waste management</a> due to proactive citizens who have held officials accountable.</p>.<p>Members of the Cooke Town Residents' Welfare Association (CTRWA) not only raise complaints with solid waste management officials, but also work closely with them as a team.</p>.<p>"Many times, our team members are on the ground at 5.30 am to see if all auto-tippers have arrived. Earlier, many auto-tippers would be marked present, but would not be physically present at the spot," said CTRWA president Raja Shanmugan.</p>.<p>"Now, such incidents have come down and marshals also post photos with GPS tags to ensure transparency."</p>.<p>The RWA has also brought in interventions to streamline the complaint management system related to garbage collection and dumping. It has asked citizens to ensure they raise a complaint on the Sahaaya app.</p>.Bengaluru North City Corporation targets 20 black spots a week.<p>"Earlier, residents would just randomly post pictures of garbage black spots. That would not serve any purpose. Now, we have asked them to raise a complaint on the Sahaaya app and pass on the details for follow-ups," said Ronaldo Rego, lead, CTRWA SWM.</p>.<p>"Initially, complaints would sometimes be closed without taking measures. Then, we, as an association, would follow up seeking details on intervention measures," Rego added.</p>.<p>"Eventually, the number of complaints has also come down since management of solid waste has improved."</p>.<p>In the last 10 months, 15 black spots in the area have been cleared and beautified, association representatives said.</p>.<p>After these interventions, residents have observed cleaner roads and better waste collection.</p>