Bengaluru's cricket cuisine: A menu of matches and munchies

Brewpubs, hotels, and restaurants in the city are all set to welcome cricket enthusiasts for the World Cup frenzy. Some establishments have set up large screens to broadcast matches, while others have revamped their menus to feature dishes from the countries participating. Additionally, many have introduced attractive combo offers on food and beverages.
In an effort to attract more patrons, some pubs have even reduced their prices. For example, The RCB Bar & Cafe on Church Street expects a full house during the upcoming Australia vs. India match on Sunday.
“The seats can be reserved online. We have got about 25 flags from different countries made and have given the interiors a makeover. Quizzes and a live RJ will keep the crowding rolling,” said the manager.
Another pub on Church Street offers a unique experience: customers can play virtual cricket for two hours while enjoying live World Cup screenings. Their menu has also been updated.
“The customers can play cricket virtually for two hours. There will be a live screening of the World Cup and we hope to host some of our expats living in the city. The menu has undergone a small change to include some dishes that are special to the countries that are playing,” said the store in-charge.
In areas like Indiranagar and Kalyan Nagar, certain pubs have either rented screens or installed projectors to display the matches on large walls, enhancing the viewing experience with excellent acoustics.
“A good projector with great acoustics will make for an excellent experience,” said the owner of a pub in Kalyan Nagar.