<p>Bengaluru's first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/double-decker%20flyover">double-decker flyover</a>, connecting HSR Layout 5th Main with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Jayanagar </a>(Ragigudda) is functional for vehicles on a trial basis. </p><p>South East Traffic Police took to X to make the announcement. “Today, traffic has been allowed to ply on double-decker flyover from HSR 5th Main to Jayanagar (Ragigudda) on Outer Ring Road under Madiwala Traffic Station of South Eastern Subdivision.”</p>.<p>On April 2, the Bengaluru Traffic Police had inspected the flyover and had confirmed that the entire flyover was ready to be used. However, its opening was delayed, citing the need for permission from “higher authorities”.</p>.Double-decker flyover to fully open in a week, may cut HSR Layout–Jayadeva traffic by 80%.<p>The project was partially opened in July 2024. The rail-cum-road flyover from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, including loops and ramps totaling 5.12km, gives way to signal free traffic from from Ragigudda to HSR Layout and Hosur Road, reducing travel time by over 30 per cent, according to officials. </p><p>However, the portion connecting HSR Layout to the flyover towards Ragigudda and BTM Layout, spanning 1.37 km, remained under construction. </p><p>The project was scheduled to be opened in June 2025 but faced multiple delays and has finally been completed. </p><p>Bengaluru's Central Silk Board, a congested junction connecting Hosur Road (NH-44) and Outer Ring Road, has often been in conversation on social media, while also being a subject of humour and memes. </p>.BDA plans four-lane elevated corridor, rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle.<p>The Central Silk Board junction, which intersects the Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road, is among Bengaluru’s busiest intersections.</p><p>With double-decker flyover and Yellow (RV Road- Bommasandra) and proposed Blue (Central Silk Board - KR Pura) Metro lines, the junction is projected to be decongested. </p><p><strong>Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover</strong></p><p>The flyover Rs 449 crore project was taken up by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The lower deck is meant for vehicular traffic, while the upper deck is being used for Namma Metro.</p><p>The nearly 5.25 km flyover is about eight metres above the existing road, while the metro viaduct stands at around 16 metres. Simil,ar double-decker structures are already operational in cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, and Mumbai.</p><p>It will also host two Metro stations-one on the Blue Line (Central Silk Board-KR Pura) along Outer Ring Road and another on Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra).</p>