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Bengaluru's double-decker flyover fully open on trial basis; set to decongest Central Silk Board junction

On April 2, the Bengaluru Traffic Police had inspected the flyover and had confirmed that the entire flyover was ready to be used.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 14:05 IST
BengalurumetroFlyoverdouble-deckerSilk Board

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