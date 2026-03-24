Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's ELCITA declares itself public authority, will respond to RTI queries

The move allows citizens to seek information from ELCITA under the Right to Information Act, 2005. An office has been set up to receive, process and handle applications from the public.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 22:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsElectronics City

Follow us on :

Follow Us