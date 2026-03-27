<p>Some GBA-designated dog feeding spots across the city have turned into black spots. When Metrolife drove past spots near Hosakerehalli Lake and Lalbagh Botanical Garden last week, we found that they were piling up with garbage.</p>.<p>The West City Corporation, which the lake falls under, has 140 designated spots, said its commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. “If this is brought to our attention, we will ensure we address the problem,” he stated. He explained that it is important that dog feeders stay until the dogs have consumed all the food before <br>leaving.</p>.<p>“Some of them do not clean up after the dogs. They leave the extra food for other hungry animals. When the food is left lying out in the open, some residents presume it’s a black spot and leave their garbage there,” he said, adding that they are also in the process of addressing illegal garbage dumping.</p>.<p>An official from the animal husbandry department, GBA, noted that there are currently close to 550 feeding spots in the city and more are being added. “It is an ongoing process,” he said. </p>.<p><strong>Letter to GBA</strong></p>.<p>However, animal rights activists and community dog feeders have been expressing their concerns over the ‘unscientific’ method employed by the GBA in identifying these spots.</p>.<p>“Dogs are territorial and are accustomed to certain spots that we have been using for years,” pointed out Sadhana Hedge, who runs Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On Thursday, she sent a letter to the GBA pinpointing the flaws in the method of identifying the spots. The Trust, which supports 350 feeders, found that about 78 per cent of their feeders need more than two spots each, as dogs move in packs and not all the dogs they feed belong to the same pack. Currently, the GBA has been identifying two spots for each ward, which is abysmally inadequate, she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The letter goes on to say that, “... In Bengaluru, we see spots assigned where there are no dogs, or it is a dirty garbage dump area, frequent public urinating spot which is highly outrageous. There has been literally no thought that has gone into putting these boards. (sic)”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exercise of finding spots began in August 2025, after the Supreme Court banned feeding of stray dogs in public spaces and formulated a directive on designating feeding spots.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A number of feeders told Metrolife that they continue to face opposition from residents, especially after the Supreme Court order. “There are no spots in some areas like mine in Arekere. And I have been facing a lot of problems feeding the dogs I take care of,” stated Dr Akhilandeshwari, who lives in Mico Layout.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Advocate Alka Singh, who works in the animal husbandry department, has also been subject to hostility from other residents. Despite identifying the spots in her neighbourhood, Doddakallasandra, boards have not been installed. This has caused a lot of conflict over the past few months, she shared.</p>