Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's feeding areas turning into black spots, activists upset

GBA has identified close to 550 spots and is in the process of adding more.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 22:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us