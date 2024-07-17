Bengaluru's first double-deck flyover opens for traffic

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's first double-deck flyover opened to traffic on Wednesday after a "trial run" led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The flyover, situated below Namma Metro's Yellow Line, connects Ragigudda and BTM Layout with Hosur Road and HSR Layout. Its main purpose is to decongest Silk Board Junction, where Hosur Road (National Highway 44) intersects with the Outer Ring Road.
On Wednesday afternoon, Shivakumar drove Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy through the flyover during the trial run. Traffic was allowed on the flyover from 6 pm onwards. Shivakumar hailed it as a "historic" day and said the official inauguration would be held later.
Speaking to reporters, he mentioned his recent visit to Nagpur to study the city's double-deck flyovers.
He acknowledged that while constructing double-deck flyovers is costly, it eliminates the need for land acquisition. The Ragigudda-Silk Board flyover cost Rs 449 crore. Shivakumar also stated that more double-deck flyovers would be built "wherever possible" in Bengaluru.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is studying the feasibility of constructing metro-cum-flyover along four corridors in Phases 3 and 3A.
Corridor 1 (29.2 km): JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal
Corridor 2 (11.45 km): Hosahalli to Kadabagere
Corridor 3 (14 km): Sarjapur to Iblur
Corridor 4 (2.45 km): Agara to Koramangala 3rd Block
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's convoy on the flyover on Wednesday, July 17, 2024..
Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V
Flyover details
The flyover has two carriageways of two lanes each. There are four metro stations (Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout and Silk Board Junction) but they cannot be accessed from the flyover.
Traffic police expect the flyover to reduce morning rush-hour congestion from Ragigudda and BTM Layout to Hosur Road and HSR Layout, decreasing travel time from 30-45 minutes to five minutes. However, the evening rush-hour traffic, which is heavier in the opposite direction, will ease only when ramps D and E open next year.
The flyover spans 3.36 km and has five ramps:
Ramp A (1.10 km): Ragigudda to Hosur Road.
Ramp B (0.28 km): A branch of Ramp A going towards HSR Layout.
Ramp C (0.49 km): BTM Layout to Hosur Road/HSR Layout via Ramp A.
Ramp D (1.14 km): HSR Layout to Ragigudda.
Ramp E (0.23 km): Down ramp from HSR Layout to BTM Layout.
Ramps D and E will be completed by June 2025, according to the BMRCL.
Workers close one of the three U-turns on the double-deck flyover on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V
Emergency U-turns
The flyover has three U-turns designated for emergency use only, according to T Mahadeva, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Southeast). They are currently closed.
The traffic police are considering closing the flyover from 11 pm to 5 am, pending a 10-day study of traffic patterns.
"We'll consider it (night ban) if the need arises. We will study safety aspects and traffic volume at night," Mahadeva told DH.