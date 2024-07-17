Bengaluru's first double-deck flyover opens for traffic

On Wednesday afternoon, Shivakumar drove Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy through the flyover during the trial run. Traffic was allowed on the flyover from 6 pm onwards. Shivakumar hailed it as a "historic" day and said the official inauguration would be held later.

Speaking to reporters, he mentioned his recent visit to Nagpur to study the city's double-deck flyovers.

He acknowledged that while constructing double-deck flyovers is costly, it eliminates the need for land acquisition. The Ragigudda-Silk Board flyover cost Rs 449 crore. Shivakumar also stated that more double-deck flyovers would be built "wherever possible" in Bengaluru.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is studying the feasibility of constructing metro-cum-flyover along four corridors in Phases 3 and 3A.

Corridor 1 (29.2 km): JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal

Corridor 2 (11.45 km): Hosahalli to Kadabagere

Corridor 3 (14 km): Sarjapur to Iblur

Corridor 4 (2.45 km): Agara to Koramangala 3rd Block